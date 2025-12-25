India quietly aces another K-4 missile test from submarine

Why does this matter?

The K-4 is no ordinary missile—it can travel 3,500km, carry a hefty nuclear warhead, and uses smart guidance tech for accuracy.

INS Arighaat, which joined the fleet in August 2024, packs four of these missiles and is built for stealthy strength at sea.

With this move from testing to actual crew training, India's making sure its nuclear deterrence is more reliable than ever—a big step up from older systems.