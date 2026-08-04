India rainfall deficit narrows to 12% this season, Dolat Capital
Good news: India's rainfall deficit has narrowed to 12% this season, according to Dolat Capital.
The number of areas with low rainfall dropped from 40% to 36% in just a week, and no regions are seeing major deficits right now.
But there's a twist: fewer places are getting "normal" rain (down from 57% to 51%).
India Kharif sowing at 894.2L ha
The report points out that while fewer areas are missing out on rain, spots with excess rainfall jumped from just 1% to 11%.
This boost mostly comes from local heavy showers instead of steady rains everywhere.
On the farming front, kharif crop sowing reached 894.2 lakh hectares by the end of July, catching up a bit with last year's numbers.
Still, rice planting is lagging and weather risks remain thanks to changing climate patterns like El Nino.