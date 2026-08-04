India rainfall deficit narrows to 12% this season, Dolat Capital

The report points out that while fewer areas are missing out on rain, spots with excess rainfall jumped from just 1% to 11%.

This boost mostly comes from local heavy showers instead of steady rains everywhere.

On the farming front, kharif crop sowing reached 894.2 lakh hectares by the end of July, catching up a bit with last year's numbers.

Still, rice planting is lagging and weather risks remain thanks to changing climate patterns like El Nino.