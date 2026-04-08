India raises fertilizer gas to 95% amid West Asia unrest
India
With unrest growing in West Asia, India is stepping up its energy game.
The government just boosted gas supplies to fertilizer plants (now set at 95% of their usual use) to make sure food production keeps running without hiccups.
It's all about keeping things steady at home while global tensions rise.
Industrial gas supply increased 10%
Industrial sectors are also getting a 10% bump in gas supply, and city gas networks remain fully supported.
On top of that, the government is upping commercial LPG availability and has doubled small LPG cylinder distribution for migrant workers.
Plus, there's a push for cleaner fuel with over 3.87 lakh PNG connections gasified since March.