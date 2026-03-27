India raises LPG production 40% 50,000t amid West Asia conflict
India
With the West Asia conflict putting India's energy imports at risk, the government has boosted domestic LPG production by 40%, now making 50,000 tons a day.
Since most of India's LPG imports transit the Strait of Hormuz, this move helps keep kitchens running smoothly even in uncertain times.
India imports extra 80,000 tons LPG
To cover daily needs (about 80,000 tons), India is also bringing in an extra 80,000 tons of imported LPG—enough for nearly a month.
At the same time, there's a big push for piped natural gas (PNG), which has grown from just 25 lakh connections in 2014 to over 1.6 crore today.
Plus, with reserves that can last us two months, these steps are all about making sure we're less dependent on imports and more energy secure, even when global events get shaky.