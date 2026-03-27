India raises LPG production 40% 50,000t amid West Asia conflict

India imports extra 80,000 tons LPG

To cover daily needs (about 80,000 tons), India is also bringing in an extra 80,000 tons of imported LPG—enough for nearly a month.

At the same time, there's a big push for piped natural gas (PNG), which has grown from just 25 lakh connections in 2014 to over 1.6 crore today.

Plus, with reserves that can last us two months, these steps are all about making sure we're less dependent on imports and more energy secure, even when global events get shaky.