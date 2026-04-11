India raises LPG production to supply 60% of domestic demand
India
India has quickly boosted its own LPG production to cover 60% of what the country needs, up from just 40% a few weeks ago.
This move comes after fighting in West Asia disrupted supplies, especially from Qatar.
Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry shared that local refineries are running full tilt to make sure there's enough gas for everyone.
Government prioritizes LPG for 332 million households
With over 332 million households relying on LPG, the government is focused on keeping kitchens running smoothly despite global hiccups.
A recent two-week cease-fire in West Asia and fresh promises from Qatar are helping stabilize imports, but India's main goal is making sure families don't feel the pinch if things get rocky again.