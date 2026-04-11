India raises LPG production to supply 60% of domestic demand India Apr 11, 2026

India has quickly boosted its own LPG production to cover 60% of what the country needs, up from just 40% a few weeks ago.

This move comes after fighting in West Asia disrupted supplies, especially from Qatar.

Sujata Sharma from the Petroleum Ministry shared that local refineries are running full tilt to make sure there's enough gas for everyone.