India ramps up LPG production amid West Asia tensions

Refineries working flat out under special rules

Refineries are working flat out under special rules, and extra LNG shipments are already headed our way.

Despite some people rushing to book cylinders, officials reassured that domestic LPG supply for more than 33 crore households remains protected; the government has extended the minimum refill booking gap to 25 days and curbed some commercial allocations.

Officials also urged people not to stress-book; supplies are solid.