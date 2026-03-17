India ramps up LPG production amid West Asia tensions
With tensions rising in West Asia, India has quickly increased its LPG production by up to 30% to keep things running smoothly at home.
The government asked refineries in early March 2026 to focus on making more LPG so families, hospitals, and schools don't feel the pinch.
Refineries working flat out under special rules
Refineries are working flat out under special rules, and extra LNG shipments are already headed our way.
Despite some people rushing to book cylinders, officials reassured that domestic LPG supply for more than 33 crore households remains protected; the government has extended the minimum refill booking gap to 25 days and curbed some commercial allocations.
Officials also urged people not to stress-book; supplies are solid.
Government is also diversifying sources
This boost is part of a bigger plan: the government is not just making more LPG but also diversifying where it comes from and cracking down on hoarding.
The goal? Make sure everyone, from Ujjwala beneficiaries to city dwellers, stays covered even with global uncertainty swirling.