India reacts to US midterm results for 1st time
What's the story
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in India has reacted to the United States midterm election results, calling it an "internal matter." "I have no specific comment on them beyond underlining that India and the United States' relationship enjoys bipartisan support in the United States," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. This comes after a major political setback for US President Donald Trump, as his Republican Party lost control of both chambers of Congress in the November 3 elections.
Diplomatic stance
India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support: MEA
Responding to a question on the midterm results, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said that India-US relations enjoy bipartisan support.
The MEA also reiterated its commitment to strengthening the comprehensive global strategic partnership with Washington.
"We continue to work to further strengthen our comprehensive global strategic partnership that we share with the US," he said at a press briefing.
Trade negotiations
Opportunities and uncertainties for India
The outcome of the US midterm elections presents both opportunities and uncertainties for India.
Under Trump's second presidency, India-US relations have been strained over issues like trade tariffs and immigration restrictions.
The Democratic takeover of Congress could give New Delhi more opportunities to engage with lawmakers who have historically backed stronger India-US cooperation.
However, it doesn't guarantee an immediate change in Washington's policy toward India.