India reaffirms commitment to Palestinian state along 1967 borders
India just restated its commitment to a peaceful solution in the Middle East, backing a future Palestinian state along the 1967 borders.
Minister Kirti Vardhan Singh made this clear in the Lok Sabha, echoing Prime Minister Modi's recent reaffirmation of support for the U.N.-endorsed Gaza Peace Plan during his February 25-26, 2026 state visit to Israel.
India's balancing act between Israel, Arab nations
India is carefully walking the line between its ties with Israel and Arab nations.
By condemning Israeli settlements and joining global calls for Palestinian statehood, India is aiming to keep strong relationships on both sides.
With talk of joining new international peace efforts, India's choices now could shape its influence in a changing region, something worth watching as global alliances shift.