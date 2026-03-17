India receives 1st LPG shipment after weeks-long wait
India
India just got a much-needed LPG delivery after weeks of supply trouble.
Two Indian ships, Shivalik and Nanda Devi, were allowed through the tense Strait of Hormuz, finally docking in Gujarat on March 16 and 17 with enough gas to cover a day's national use.
More ships still stuck
The Indian Navy helped escort one ship home safely, showing how tricky things are out at sea.
Even with this delivery, officials described it as a temporary or limited relief: 22 more Indian ships are still stuck waiting to come home.
That means India's LPG users aren't out of the woods yet, as shortages for cooking gas continue while each shipment is negotiated one by one.