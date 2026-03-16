India receives 2nd oil shipment since conflict began
India just received its second big oil shipment since shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was suspended amid the conflict following U.S.-Israeli strikes.
The Liberian-flagged tanker Smyrni reached Mumbai on Sunday and was scheduled to start discharging once berthing space became available on Monday, following the Shenlong Suezmax's arrival earlier this week (on March 11).
With shipping routes blocked, every delivery feels like a win right now.
An Indian tanker narrowly avoided attack
It's tense out there. An Indian oil tanker, Jag Laadki, narrowly avoided an attack near Fujairah on March 14. Thankfully, all crew members are safe.
There are still 24 vessels waiting west of the Strait, including two LPG carriers headed for Mundra and Kandla soon.
Energy crisis looms large in India
The crisis has left about 23,000 Indian crew members stuck at sea.
Evacuations are under way (276 have been evacuated so far), but with global oil traffic through the Strait significantly reduced, fuel prices are up, and India's energy supply is under real pressure.