India receives 2nd oil shipment since conflict began India Mar 16, 2026

India just received its second big oil shipment since shipping through the Strait of Hormuz was suspended amid the conflict following U.S.-Israeli strikes.

The Liberian-flagged tanker Smyrni reached Mumbai on Sunday and was scheduled to start discharging once berthing space became available on Monday, following the Shenlong Suezmax's arrival earlier this week (on March 11).

With shipping routes blocked, every delivery feels like a win right now.