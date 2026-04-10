India records approximately 45GW solar addition in 2025-26, biggest ever
India
India added approximately 45 gigawatts of solar power in 2025-26, the biggest jump ever for the country.
The Office of the Prime Minister of India posted on social media tagging Pralhad Joshi and quoted him with: "India records highest-ever annual solar capacity addition,"
The Union Minister Pralhad Joshi highlighted how states like Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra helped make it happen.
India becomes world's 3rd-largest renewable capacity
April 2026 saw another milestone, with India overtaking Brazil to become the world's third-largest in renewable energy capacity.
Nearly one-third of India's power now comes from nonfossil sources, and the country hit its goal of 50% nonfossil electric capacity five years early.
Next up: aiming for 500 gigawatts of clean energy by 2030!