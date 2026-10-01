India records driest monsoon since 2016, rainfall down over 12%
India
India just went through its driest monsoon since 2016, with rainfall down by more than 12% from June to September 2026.
Less rain has meant trouble for winter crops and concerns over food inflation, especially across the East, Northeast, and South Peninsular regions.
Policymakers and the RBI are watching closely as water shortages ripple through agriculture.
India posts biggest electricity shortfall
The weak monsoon also led to India's biggest electricity shortfall in almost a decade last month: hydropower fell nearly 16%, and demand outpaced supply by more than 500 gigawatt-hours.