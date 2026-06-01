India records heavy rain and extreme heat as monsoon delayed

Heavy rain storms Bihar heatwave watch

Even with these extremes, the southwest monsoon is running late: it was supposed to arrive by June 1.

The should reach parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal soon.

Looking ahead to June 2: expect heavy rain in pockets of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Madhya Pradesh; storms and strong winds in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan; plus a heatwave watch for Bihar from June 2 to June 7.