India records heavy rain and extreme heat as monsoon delayed
India
India's weather is all over the place right now: some states are getting drenched while others are baking in high heat.
Kerala, Assam, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands saw rain on Monday, with Eden Lauge getting 14cm.
Meanwhile, Gondia in Maharashtra hit a scorching 44.4 degrees Celsius.
Heavy rain storms Bihar heatwave watch
Even with these extremes, the southwest monsoon is running late: it was supposed to arrive by June 1.
The should reach parts of the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal soon.
Looking ahead to June 2: expect heavy rain in pockets of Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and West Madhya Pradesh; storms and strong winds in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, and Rajasthan; plus a heatwave watch for Bihar from June 2 to June 7.