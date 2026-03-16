India reduces reliance on Strait of Hormuz for crude oil

Why this matters for India

By spreading out where it gets oil (from countries like Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iraq, the United States, and more), India is less vulnerable if things go sideways in one region.

India currently holds Strategic Petroleum Reserves equivalent to roughly 9.5 days of net imports and is boosting LPG imports from the United States and Canada.

For a nation importing roughly 5 million barrels per day of crude, this smart mix helps keep prices stable and energy supplies reliable, even when global politics get messy.