'Desperate attempt to....': India rejects Pakistan's 'go to war' remark 

Escalating tensions

Asif threatens military action against India

In an interview with ARY News, Asif had stated that Pakistan regards water resources as part of its national security and would not hesitate to retaliate if India was found to be acting at an "alarming speed" in disrupting water supplies. "The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely," Asif said.