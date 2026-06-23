'Desperate attempt to....': India rejects Pakistan's 'go to war' remark
What's the story
India has rejected Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif's threat of going to war with India if it believes the country's water security is under serious threat. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the remarks "desperate attempts" by Islamabad to cover up its own failings. "Such remarks are desperate attempts by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and divert attention away from its human rights abuses. We categorically reject these fabricated claims," Jaiswal said.
Rebuttal
Jaiswal slams Pakistan for PoK protests
Jaiswal also slammed Pakistan for the ongoing protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). He said these protests are a result of Pakistan's decades-long policy of systematic economic exploitation, denial of fundamental rights, and administrative oppression in areas "under its illegal and forcible occupation." "The Pakistani state has responded with extreme police brutality, blocking of essential supplies and medicines, internet blackouts, and use of lethal force against unarmed civilians," he added.
Twitter Post
Watch his briefing here
VIDEO | Delhi: Responding to remarks of Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khawaja Asif regarding Indus Waters Treaty, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) says, “Regarding the comments made by the Pakistani Defence Minister, we have seen reports on the matter. Such remarks are… pic.twitter.com/b07NHStAHd— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 23, 2026
Escalating tensions
Asif threatens military action against India
In an interview with ARY News, Asif had stated that Pakistan regards water resources as part of its national security and would not hesitate to retaliate if India was found to be acting at an "alarming speed" in disrupting water supplies. "The moment we feel that our national security, and water is part of our national security, is being threatened, we will go to war against India. Definitely," Asif said.
Humanitarian concerns
Flow of Indus water to Pakistan could be fully stopped
His comments came after the channel aired a video of India's Water Minister C R Patil stating that the flow of Indus water to Pakistan could be fully stopped by June 2028. India suspended the Indus Waters Treaty after the April 2025 terror attack in Pahalgam, in which 26 people were killed. Accusing Pakistan-backed terrorists of carrying out the attack, India has said that the treaty would remain in abeyance until Islamabad takes credible and verifiable action against cross-border terrorism.