India reopens tourist visas to China Hong Kong Macau nationals
Big news: India is finally reopening regular tourist visas for Chinese nationals, ending a pause of more than five years after the Galwan clashes.
Citizens from China, Hong Kong SAR, and Macau SAR can now visit India again. This move is part of a push to improve relations between the two countries.
Chinese visa applications resume with restrictions
Chinese travelers can now apply for tourist, business, and student visas by filling out an online form and visiting a visa center.
Some restrictions are still in place for foreigners on tourist visas, such as no satellite phones being allowed due to security concerns linked to recent incidents.
There are also special provisions for Buddhist pilgrims and family members of Chinese diplomats, and India and China agreed in January 2025 to resume direct passenger flights.