India reopens tourist visas to China Hong Kong Macau nationals

Chinese visa applications resume with restrictions

Chinese travelers can now apply for tourist, business, and student visas by filling out an online form and visiting a visa center.

Some restrictions are still in place for foreigners on tourist visas, such as no satellite phones being allowed due to security concerns linked to recent incidents.

There are also special provisions for Buddhist pilgrims and family members of Chinese diplomats, and India and China agreed in January 2025 to resume direct passenger flights.