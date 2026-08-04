India repatriates 274 fugitive economic offenders, attaches ₹17,874cr, returns ₹18,762cr
India has amped up its hunt for fugitive economic offenders, and it's working.
Since 2019, the government has brought back 274 fugitives from 36 countries and attached assets worth ₹17,874 crore under PMLA.
₹18,762 crore worth of illegal assets has also been returned to victims, institutions, or the state.
India's CBI, Operation Trishul speed manhunts
The CBI's Special Global Operations Centre now coordinates with police agencies through Interpol to find criminals, even those hiding under new identities.
Plus, Operation Trishul uses satellite data and digital footprint analysis to geo-locate absconding criminals.
India is issuing way more Red Corner Notices (from just 40 in 2022 to 182 in 2026), helping police worldwide spot wanted offenders faster.
Thanks to better international teamwork, catching these criminals is getting quicker and more efficient.