India replaces 1891 law with Bankers's Books Evidence Bill, 2026
India just updated its banking laws: out with the old (from 1891) and in with the new.
The Bankers's Books Evidence Bill, 2026, makes digital banking records officially legitimate for use in court, so things like loan defaults and fraud cases can be handled more smoothly.
Digital records recognized as evidence
Now, electronic records (including those on cloud servers) are recognized as valid evidence.
Banks have to confirm these records are safe from tampering and cyberattacks, and officials can sign certifications digitally.
Plus, bank staff won't need to show up in court unless there's a dispute about a record's authenticity.
Senior police officers may exercise certain procedural powers during investigations or inquiries under strict rules, making things faster and more secure for everyone.