India reportedly summons Iran envoy after firing in Hormuz Strait
India is reportedly calling in Iran's ambassador after Iranian naval forces reportedly fired at two Indian ships in the busy Strait of Hormuz.
One of the vessels, believed to be an Indian-flagged VLCC carrying around 2 million barrels of Iraqi oil, had to change course after the incident.
This has put extra strain on Gulf region tensions and could shake up global trade routes.
Iran warns of shipping restrictions
Security alerts are high right now, with reports that other tankers were also targeted by Iranian gunboats, including ones linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Iran says it is tightening control over the Strait as part of its ongoing standoff with the US about sanctions, warning it will keep restricting ship movement until Iranian-linked vessels can move freely.
All this means more uncertainty for international shipping and some diplomatic headaches for both India and Iran.