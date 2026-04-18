India reportedly summons Iran envoy after firing in Hormuz Strait

Iran warns of shipping restrictions

Security alerts are high right now, with reports that other tankers were also targeted by Iranian gunboats, including ones linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.

Iran says it is tightening control over the Strait as part of its ongoing standoff with the US about sanctions, warning it will keep restricting ship movement until Iranian-linked vessels can move freely.

All this means more uncertainty for international shipping and some diplomatic headaches for both India and Iran.