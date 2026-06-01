India requests 114 Rafale jets from France worth ₹3.25L/cr

India to build 94 Rafales

If the deal goes through, most of these Rafales (94 out of 114) will actually be built in India with help from Dassault and a local partner, making India the first country outside France to manufacture them.

The plan also aims for high localization, so one-half of each jet's parts will be made here.

The first new jets could arrive in about three and a half years, taking India's total Rafale fleet to 176 and giving its air combat game a serious upgrade.