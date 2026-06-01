India requests 114 Rafale jets from France worth ₹3.25L/cr
India just sent an official request to France for 114 Rafale fighter jets, a deal worth about ₹3.25 lakh crore.
This major step is meant to boost the Indian Air Force, which needs more squadrons.
The timing lines up with IAF Chief A.P. Singh's visit to Dassault Aviation in France, where he is checking out how these jets are made.
India to build 94 Rafales
If the deal goes through, most of these Rafales (94 out of 114) will actually be built in India with help from Dassault and a local partner, making India the first country outside France to manufacture them.
The plan also aims for high localization, so one-half of each jet's parts will be made here.
The first new jets could arrive in about three and a half years, taking India's total Rafale fleet to 176 and giving its air combat game a serious upgrade.