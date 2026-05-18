India requires passport details from Pakistan Afghanistan Bangladesh non-Muslim applicants
India just made it a bit stricter for people from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh to apply for citizenship.
Now, if you're applying under the amended Citizenship Rules, 2009 and you're a non-Muslim minority (think Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parsis, or Christians), you'll need to declare whether you have a valid or expired passport from your home country and share the passport number, date and place of issuance, and date of expiry if you do.
Citizenship approval triggers 15-day passport surrender
Once your Indian citizenship is approved, you have 15 days to hand in your old passport (even if it's expired) at the post office.
These changes are meant to tighten up the process for those who entered India before December 31, 2014.
So if this applies to you or someone you know, heads up!