India rerouted LPG ships and upgraded refineries amid Hormuz shutdown
India just pulled off a huge save during what's being called the "largest energy disruption in modern history."
When the Strait of Hormuz shut down for nearly four months, the country quickly rerouted more than 12 liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) ships and upgraded refineries to keep cooking gas flowing.
Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said these moves made sure people didn't face shortages or sudden price hikes.
India boosted LPG production and imports
To keep up with demand, India boosted daily LPG production from 35,000 to 54,000 metric tons, even getting some refineries to make cooking gas for the first time.
They also brought in supplies from new countries like Algeria, Canada, Japan, and the US
Emergency measures (like limiting cylinder purchases, digital ID checks at delivery, and a ₹10-per-liter fuel tax cut) helped stabilize things.
Years of building up terminals and pipelines paid off big time for India's 1.5 billion citizens.