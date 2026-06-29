India rerouted LPG ships and upgraded refineries amid Hormuz shutdown

India boosted LPG production and imports

To keep up with demand, India boosted daily LPG production from 35,000 to 54,000 metric tons, even getting some refineries to make cooking gas for the first time.

They also brought in supplies from new countries like Algeria, Canada, Japan, and the US

Emergency measures (like limiting cylinder purchases, digital ID checks at delivery, and a ₹10-per-liter fuel tax cut) helped stabilize things.

Years of building up terminals and pipelines paid off big time for India's 1.5 billion citizens.