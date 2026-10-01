India reservoirs 72% full this week while regional gaps persist
India
India's big reservoirs are a bit fuller this week. Storage is up to 72% overall, with three regions now above 80%.
But not everyone is in the clear: storage in the southern region remained below 50% despite heavy rain in Andhra Pradesh, and the North has slipped to just over 60%.
India monsoon 13% short reservoirs lag
Even with this small boost, water levels are way behind last year (down by 20% points) and below the decade average.
The India Meteorological Department says monsoon rains fell short by 13%, and nearly one-half of the country saw weak rainfall from June to September.
With more dry weather predicted for October, some states, like Tamil Nadu, where one dam is totally dry, are facing real challenges.