India revises Agnipath scheme 25% Agniveers permanent after 4 years
India
Big update for anyone eyeing a career in the armed forces: India's Agnipath scheme just got an upgrade.
Now, 25% of Agniveers will land permanent spots in the defense forces after four years.
The remaining 75% can serve two extra years and then also get inducted, giving everyone a real shot at staying on.
Seniority preserved for Agniveers joining later
Worried about falling behind your batch? The revised plan makes sure that even if you join regular service a bit later, your seniority stays protected.
After four years, the first 25% move up; after six years, the rest follow right behind their batchmates.
No one loses out on status or progression.