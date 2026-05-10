India revives India-Africa Summit this month to boost partnerships
India
India is bringing back the India-Africa Summit this month after a long break since 2015.
The main goal? To team up with African nations on important stuff like agriculture, health, technology, defense, and people-to-people connect.
Over the years, leaders from both sides have kept up strong connections: think dozens of high-level visits each way.
India likely to offer fresh aid
More than 40 heads of state/government are expected to join. India is likely to roll out fresh development aid, building on its previous $10 billion credit line and $600 million in grants (already delivered).
With China stepping up its game in Africa, this summit is India's move to show it's serious about supporting Africa's growth, and making sure these partnerships work for everyone involved.