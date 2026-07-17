India rolls out 1st hydrogen-powered train in Jind, Haryana
India
India just rolled out its first hydrogen-powered train in Jind, Haryana, marking a big leap for green tech in the country.
This move is all about cleaner energy and homegrown innovation, with Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw crediting the country's leadership for the push for self-reliant hydrogen solutions.
Railways Minister, Haryana CM praise launch
Vaishnaw called the launch a "huge technological achievement," putting India among the few nations with this advanced rail tech.
Haryana's Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini described it as a "golden chapter" for India's progress.
The train is hydrogen-powered.