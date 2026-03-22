India, Russia to discuss ties at upcoming bilateral conference
India's S. Jaishankar and Russia's Sergey Lavrov are set to virtually open the second Russia and India: Towards a New Agenda for Bilateral Relations conference on March 23, 2026.
Organized in Moscow by the Russian International Affairs Council and the Embassy of India in Russia, the event aims to strengthen strategic cooperation across political, economic and cultural-humanitarian areas, including trade, connectivity and people-to-people ties.
What does it mean for India and Russia?
This conference is not just about politics: it is about shaping how India and Russia work together in a world with many global players.
Leaders will talk trade (with a $100 billion goal by 2030), easier visas for travel and jobs, and stronger ties between people.
The outcome could mean more opportunities for young professionals, students, and travelers from both countries—plus a more balanced approach for India on the world stage.