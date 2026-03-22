India, Russia to discuss ties at upcoming bilateral conference

What does it mean for India and Russia?

This conference is not just about politics: it is about shaping how India and Russia work together in a world with many global players.

Leaders will talk trade (with a $100 billion goal by 2030), easier visas for travel and jobs, and stronger ties between people.

The outcome could mean more opportunities for young professionals, students, and travelers from both countries—plus a more balanced approach for India on the world stage.