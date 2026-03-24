5 Indian cities among world's top 10 most polluted

The 2025 World Air Quality Report released by the Swiss firm IQAir has placed five Indian cities among the top 10 most polluted in the world. These include Uttar Pradesh's Loni, Meghalaya's Byrnihat, Delhi , Ghaziabad and West Bengal's Ula (Birnagar). Pakistan has been ranked as the world's most polluted country in 2025.

Pollution levels Byrnihat, Ghaziabad and Ula also on list Loni was ranked as the most polluted city in the world with a PM2.5 level of 112.5 ug/m3, which is nearly 22 times the World Health Organization's (WHO) recommended limit of 5ug/m3. Byrnihat follows at rank three with a PM2.5 level of 101.1 ug/m3 and Delhi ranks fourth at 99.6 ug/m3. The second spot is China's Hotan. Ghaziabad and Ula are also on the list at fifth and 10th positions, with PM2.5 levels of 89.2 ug/m3 and 86.8 ug/m3, respectively.

Report details Report analyzed PM2.5 air quality data from 9,446 cities The 2025 IQAir World Air Quality Report analyzed PM2.5 air quality data from 9,446 cities across 143 countries, regions and territories. The data was collected from over 40,000 regulatory monitoring stations and low-cost sensors worldwide. The report highlights a worsening trend in global air quality, with only 14% of cities meeting WHO guidelines in 2025, down from 17% in the previous year.

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