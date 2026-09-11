India has enough plutonium for 140-225 nuclear warheads: US think-tank
What's the story
India has reportedly amassed a stockpile of up to 190 nuclear warheads, including around 30 additional warheads for new missiles currently under production, according to a recent report by a United States-based think tank. The Federation of American Scientists' Nuclear Information Project released the report, titled India's Nuclear Weapons - 2026, on Wednesday. It states that India has modernized its nuclear arsenal with new weapon systems and may have produced enough military plutonium for 140-225 nuclear warheads.
Arsenal diversity
Report based on open sources
The report estimates that India operates nine different nuclear-capable systems, including two aircraft, six land-based ballistic missiles, and one sea-based ballistic missile. At least two more systems are in development and are to be fielded with the armed forces "within one or a few years."
The research is based on open sources such as government statements, declassified documents, media reports, think tank analyzes, and commercial satellite imagery.
Plutonium production
India produces both HEU and weapons-grade plutonium
India is believed to produce both highly enriched uranium (HEU) and weapons-grade plutonium.
The report notes that India's HEU production is mainly for fueling its nuclear-powered vessels and submarines.
Weapons-grade plutonium comes from the Dhruva reactor at Bhabha Atomic Research Centre.
India's new Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), which reached first criticality in April 2026, could produce enough plutonium for up to 35 nuclear warheads annually if operated at 80% efficiency, translating to 140 kg of plutonium-239 per year.
Stockpile estimates
Not all plutonium may have been used for warheads
The International Panel on Fissile Materials estimates that India produced around 730kg of weapon-grade plutonium (plus or minus about 170kg) by early 2026.
Assuming four kilograms of plutonium per warhead, this could theoretically yield between 140 and 225 nuclear warheads.
However, the report notes that it is unlikely all plutonium has been used for warheads, as some may be kept in reserve.
Strategy and comparison
India's nuclear stockpile size determined by number of launchers available
India's nuclear stockpile size is also determined by the number of launchers available.
The country maintains a "no first use" posture with credible minimum deterrence.
Compared to India's estimated 170 nuclear warheads, Pakistan has an estimated stockpile of around 170 warheads, as per a recent SIPRI report.