Ex-CCI chairman Dhenendra Kumar dies after AC blast fire

Dhanendra Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer and the first chairman of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) , died in a fire at his home in Hauz Khas, Delhi. The incident occurred around 11:18pm on Thursday and was suspected to have been caused by an air conditioning unit explosion, The Indian Express reported. His son was injured and is currently being treated.

Rescue efforts Kumar died of smoke inhalation Five people were present in the house when the fire broke out, including family members and domestic help. Police and fire department personnel rushed to the spot to rescue them. Kumar was rushed to a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation, where he succumbed during treatment. His son is undergoing treatment but is said to be out of danger, NDTV reported, citing an official.

Career highlights Kumar was a 1968 batch IAS officer Born in 1946, Kumar was a 1968 batch IAS officer who held several key positions in the Central and Haryana governments. He served as Secretary in ministries such as Defence, Road Transport and Highways, and Culture. He also represented India at the World Bank from November 2005 to January 2009. As CCI chairman from February 2009 to June 2011, he strengthened competition law implementation in India.

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