Gurugram gets India's first LPG ATM, offers contactless refills

Gurugram has become the first city in the National Capital Region (NCR) to launch an LPG ATM, a smart vending machine that dispenses lightweight gas cylinders. The Bharatgas Insta LPG machine is located at Central Park Flower Valley, Sohna Sector 33. It provides automated and contactless LPG distribution to residential areas, offering a quick alternative to traditional home delivery services.

Convenience factor The machine uses lightweight composite cylinders The LPG ATM uses composite LPG cylinders that are lighter and easier to handle than conventional metal ones. While traditional cylinders weigh around 31kg (14kg of gas), the fibre-based composite versions weigh only about 15kg with the same amount of gas. The transparent body of these cylinders allows users to check gas levels without lifting or shaking them, adding another layer of convenience.

Usage process How to use the LPG ATM To use the LPG ATM, consumers with a registered Bharatgas composite cylinder connection need to follow a simple digital process. They enter their registered mobile number on the machine and verify it using an OTP. Then they scan the QR code on their empty cylinder and pay through UPI or a debit card. After verification, a filled cylinder is dispensed while storing the empty one, a process that takes just two to three minutes.

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Project details Machine can store up to 10 cylinders at a time The LPG ATM can store up to 10 cylinders at a time and alerts the nearest gas agency when stock falls to two. Despite being a pilot project, only four cylinders have been dispensed so far due to low public awareness. However, residents appreciate the freedom from delivery schedules and the convenience offered by this system. Rajiv Kumar, a Central Park resident, said it has made refilling far more convenient for working families.

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