India on track to witness third-driest June in century

Weather forecast

IMD predicts improvement in rainfall in July 1st week

Despite the poor performance of the monsoon in June, the IMD has predicted an improvement in rainfall during the first week of July. The weather department expects widespread and well-distributed rains across most parts of India, especially Central India, which has seen the largest deficit this month. This comes after a weak onset over Kerala on June 4 and only one day of above-normal daily rainfall across India during June so far.