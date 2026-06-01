Modi meets Myanmar president as India seeks rare earths trade 

Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing, who is on a five-day visit to India from May 30 to June 3, met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday at Hyderabad House. During his stay, he will also meet Indian President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi , Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar, and Indian business leaders. The key focus of these meetings will be Myanmar's rich deposits of rare earth elements (REEs) as global powers seek alternatives to China's supply chains.

Resource potential Myanmar's rare earths and their global significance Myanmar is the world's fourth-largest producer of rare earths, after the United States, Australia, and India. It has large deposits of heavy rare earths like dysprosium and terbium in its Kachin and Shan states. These elements are essential for high-performance permanent magnets used in electric vehicles (EVs), wind turbines, and defense technology. Their main utility lies in acting as heat shields, enabling magnets to retain properties at high temperatures.

Strategic importance Importance of rare earths for India India's interest in these resources is particularly strategic as it seeks to develop its own fighter jets. Dysprosium and terbium are vital for aero-engines that require rare earth superalloys to withstand extreme temperatures; radars using rare earth magnets; and stealth coatings on aircraft. Currently, most of these deposits are exported or smuggled to China for processing since Myanmar lacks refining capacity.

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