India says Chinese vloggers passed Dhaka slums as New Delhi
India has called out a group of Chinese vloggers for posting videos that show Dhaka's slums but claim they are scenes from New Delhi.
The Ministry of External Affairs described this move as "unfortunate" and urged the authorities concerned to take action against such people, warning that such content can hurt the credibility of those involved.
Chinese filmed inside Uttara Tekpara homes
More than 150 Chinese nationals have been filming inside homes in Dhaka's Uttara and Tekpara neighborhoods, often without permission, and sharing these clips on platforms like WeChat and Douyin, sometimes to promote products.
Locals are upset about the privacy invasion, while MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal called the efforts "unfortunate" and urged the authorities concerned to take action.