India seafood exports to Gulf hit by West Asia conflict India Apr 17, 2026

India's seafood exports to the Gulf countries have taken a big hit as the West Asia conflict drags on, with shipments almost coming to a standstill.

West Asia is a key market, making up about ₹2,500 crore or 4% of India's total seafood exports, so this slowdown stings.

Hopes for a bounce-back after progress on trade agreements with the EU and US have also fizzled out due to shipping disruptions and port delays.