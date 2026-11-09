India secures 175,025 Hajj quota for 2027 in Jeddah deal

Big news for Indian Hajj hopefuls: India has locked in a quota for 175,025 people to make the pilgrimage to Mecca in 2027.

The agreement was signed by Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju and Saudi Minister of Hajj and Umrah Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al Rabiah in Jeddah.

Along with finalizing numbers, both sides talked about making travel smoother and keeping everyone safe during the journey.