India secures 60 merchant ships' passage through Strait of Hormuz
India
Amid tensions in the Gulf, India made sure 60 merchant ships got through the risky Strait of Hormuz without trouble, a big deal since this route is key for bringing oil to India from countries like Iraq and Saudi Arabia.
Keeping these ships moving was crucial for the country's energy supply.
India repatriated 3,972 seafarers from Gulf
Three thousand nine hundred 72 Indian seafarers were repatriated from the Gulf region as things heated up in the region.
The government set up a 24/7 helpline and support center, handling thousands of calls and emails from worried crew members and their families.
Emergency protocols meant ships stayed in close contact with naval teams, showing how seriously India takes protecting both its people at sea and its vital trade routes.