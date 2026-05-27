India seeks advanced GPS antennas for Su-30MKI 'Super Sukhoi' upgrade

HAL DRDO plan targets 284 Su-30MKI's

The first step is getting 300 of these high-tech antennas delivered within two years of signing the contract.

Bids are open until June 22, 2026.

But that's just part of the bigger picture: HAL and DRDO will also add powerful new radar (with a nearly 50% longer range), upgraded cockpits, electronic warfare systems, secure data links, and next-generation weapons like Astra and BrahMos missiles.

The plan starts with upgrading 84 jets but aims to modernize around 284 in all, keeping India's air power sharp well into the 2050s.