India seeks extradition of Nirav Modi over ₹13,000cr PNB scam

ECHR anonymity complicates Nirav Modi extradition

The European Court of Human Rights has given Modi anonymity, so details about his case are now hidden from the public. This makes extradition tougher.

Meanwhile, the UK High Court already turned down his request to reopen his extradition challenge after India promised fair treatment if he's sent back.

Modi's been in a London jail since 2019, and India's CBI is gearing up to make its case at the next hearing.