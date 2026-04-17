India seeks extradition of Nirav Modi over ₹13,000cr PNB scam
India
India is trying to bring back Nirav Modi, the businessman accused of a massive ₹13,000 crore scam with Punjab National Bank.
The Ministry of External Affairs says legal steps are in motion, and spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stressed that India is serious about holding people accountable for big financial crimes.
ECHR anonymity complicates Nirav Modi extradition
The European Court of Human Rights has given Modi anonymity, so details about his case are now hidden from the public. This makes extradition tougher.
Meanwhile, the UK High Court already turned down his request to reopen his extradition challenge after India promised fair treatment if he's sent back.
Modi's been in a London jail since 2019, and India's CBI is gearing up to make its case at the next hearing.