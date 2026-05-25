India seeks to cut imports by boosting critical minerals mining
India is ramping up mining for essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths (think the stuff that powers EVs and solar panels).
The government wants to cut down on imports and make sure the country has what it needs for a greener future.
Minister G Kishan Reddy is urging agencies to move faster, but also keep things sustainable and tech-savvy.
FY26 record auctions and AI mapping
FY26 saw a record 212 mineral blocks auctioned off, including 22 critical ones, and fresh discoveries of gold, copper, and platinum group metals in Karnataka and Goa.
The Geological Survey of India is rolling out AI-powered mapping over huge areas and RSAS said airborne geophysical data has helped generate more than 200 exploration projects.
The goal: boost local production while keeping an eye on the environment and using smarter mining methods.