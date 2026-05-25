India seeks to cut imports by boosting critical minerals mining India May 25, 2026

India is ramping up mining for essential minerals like lithium, cobalt, and rare earths (think the stuff that powers EVs and solar panels).

The government wants to cut down on imports and make sure the country has what it needs for a greener future.

Minister G Kishan Reddy is urging agencies to move faster, but also keep things sustainable and tech-savvy.