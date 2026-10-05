India seeks US trade deal as S Jaishankar urges fairness
India
India is hoping to give its economy a lift by working on a new trade deal with the US.
At a recent economic event, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said it is not fair to pin global trade issues just on the United States.
He wants all market challenges looked at honestly.
Nirmala Sitharaman says talks paused now
Jaishankar called the ongoing talks with the US "a big step with great possibilities," especially after India's recent deals with Europe and the UK
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman admitted things have hit a pause for now, but there is still room to keep talking.
Jaishankar also highlighted India's plan to build ties with countries like China and Russia, making sure India stays flexible in a changing world.