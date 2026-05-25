India sees 4th fuel price rise in 2 weeks
India
Fuel prices in India just went up for the fourth time in two weeks: petrol and diesel rose by over ₹2.60 per liter on Monday, May 25, 2026.
This latest hike has pushed rates to record highs in several states, making it tougher for people to manage daily expenses.
Andhra Pradesh tops the charts with petrol at ₹117.88 per liter, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.
Delhi petrol above ₹100 per liter
Delhi's petrol now costs more than ₹100 per liter, and Mumbai's diesel is almost there too.
The main reasons: global crude oil prices are up due to the Iran conflict and shipping issues near the Strait of Hormuz, plus a weaker rupee, and higher freight costs.
State taxes (VAT) also matter, a lot, so places like Andhra Pradesh and Bihar feel it even more.