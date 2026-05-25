India sees 4th fuel price rise in 2 weeks India May 25, 2026

Fuel prices in India just went up for the fourth time in two weeks: petrol and diesel rose by over ₹2.60 per liter on Monday, May 25, 2026.

This latest hike has pushed rates to record highs in several states, making it tougher for people to manage daily expenses.

Andhra Pradesh tops the charts with petrol at ₹117.88 per liter, followed by Bihar and Madhya Pradesh.