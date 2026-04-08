India sees 788,000 return after U.S.-Israeli Feb 28 strikes

Donald Trump announces 2-week ceasefire

The Indian government set up special plans for evacuations, with the Ministry of External Affairs, or MEA, advising Indians in Iran to exit via Armenia or Azerbaijan and those in Israel via Jordan and Egypt, and those in Iraq via Jordan and Saudi Arabia.

About 7,500 Indians are still in Iran.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump announced a two-week ceasefire to help push peace talks forward.

The MEA says it's keeping a close watch and is committed to getting every Indian home safe.