India sees rice wheat pulses cheaper after buffer stock releases India Apr 05, 2026

Even with all the global drama in West Asia, everyday essentials like rice, wheat, and pulses have actually gotten cheaper in India over the past year.

According to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, this is thanks to smart government moves, like releasing buffer stocks and keeping a close eye on supplies.

As of April 4, 2026, rice is ₹42.61 per kg (down from ₹42.89), wheat is ₹31 per kg, and atta sits at ₹36.98 per kg.