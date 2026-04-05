India sees rice wheat pulses cheaper after buffer stock releases
Even with all the global drama in West Asia, everyday essentials like rice, wheat, and pulses have actually gotten cheaper in India over the past year.
According to Consumer Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare, this is thanks to smart government moves, like releasing buffer stocks and keeping a close eye on supplies.
As of April 4, 2026, rice is ₹42.61 per kg (down from ₹42.89), wheat is ₹31 per kg, and atta sits at ₹36.98 per kg.
Indian government tracks 40 key items
To keep inflation in check, especially when vegetables got pricier earlier this year, the government has been tracking 40 key items and set up special groups to watch for any fallout from the West Asia conflict.
Their efforts paid off: by early April, onion and potato prices dropped a bit (though tomatoes went up slightly), helping make sure basic groceries stay within reach for most people.