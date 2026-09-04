India sends 21.5 tons relief by C-130J aircraft to Kathmandu
India
India just sent another big batch of relief supplies to Nepal after severe flash floods.
On Thursday, two C-130J aircraft landed in Kathmandu with 21.5 tons of essentials including forensic kits and medical equipment.
All this was handed over for rescue efforts, as Nepal continues to recover from the disaster.
Floods kill 1,259 in Nepal
India has flown in aid seven times since the floods hit on Wednesday last week (August 26, 2026), starting with shelters, blankets, and medicines, and later sending rescue gear and a special team.
The floods have sadly claimed 1,259 lives so far, especially in Chitwan and Nawalparasi.
As Indian Ambassador to Nepal Naveen Srivastava put it, India is committed to standing by Nepal through these tough times.