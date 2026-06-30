India sends 4 military advisers to Seychelles under defense pact
India
India is sending four military advisers to Seychelles as part of a renewed defense pact, announced during PM Modi's recent visit.
The advisers, who return after a pause, will team up with Seychelles's security forces for better training, planning, and coordination.
India, Seychelles unveil 19 new outcomes
Modi's trip also saw India gifting patrol boats and vehicles that now support more than half of Seychelles's maritime and air fleet.
The two countries unveiled 19 new outcomes covering everything from defense to healthcare and education.
Modi called the visit "filled with substantive outcomes," celebrating 50 years of trust and looking ahead to more shared progress.