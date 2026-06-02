India sends 43-ton medical shipment to Africa CDC for Ebola
India
India just sent a huge 43-ton shipment of medical supplies to the Africa CDC to help fight Ebola across the continent.
The package, announced by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, is packed with essentials like protective gear, diagnostic tools, infection control items, medicines, and nutrition supplements.
Shipment lands in Kampala for handover
The shipment lands in Kampala, Uganda, today, June 2, for an official handover after a request from the African Union Commission. This follows an earlier batch India sent on May 24.
The latest aid comes after Africa CDC updated its urgent needs list, so India stepped up again to support disease surveillance and patient care.
It's a clear sign of growing teamwork between India and African nations on public health.