India sends 43-ton medical shipment to Africa CDC for Ebola

Shipment lands in Kampala for handover

The shipment lands in Kampala, Uganda, today, June 2, for an official handover after a request from the African Union Commission. This follows an earlier batch India sent on May 24.

The latest aid comes after Africa CDC updated its urgent needs list, so India stepped up again to support disease surveillance and patient care.

It's a clear sign of growing teamwork between India and African nations on public health.