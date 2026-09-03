India sends 5 relief flights to Nepal after flash floods
India
After severe flash floods hit Nepal, India quickly sent five relief flights packed with essentials like tents, sleeping bags, and medicines.
The first flight took off just hours after the disaster on August 26, 2026, and more supplies are on the way as Nepal requests them.
Ambassador Srivastava coordinates Nepal rescue teams
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava is closely coordinating with Nepali leaders to make sure help reaches where it's needed most.
Alongside supplies, India has sent rescue teams with specialized equipment to reach flooded tunnels and save trapped workers in places like Syaphrubesi and Chilime. A forensic team is also helping identify victims.
Srivastava says India will keep supporting Nepal through recovery and rebuilding, as long as it takes.