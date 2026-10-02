India sends Akash air-defense system to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan
India
India just sent its Akash air-defense missile system to Tajikistan and Turkmenistan, marking a big step for Indian defense exports.
Defense Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh shared the news after Armenia became the first buyer of multiple Akash batteries.
The move highlights how India's homegrown tech is making waves globally.
DRDO-Developed Akash tracks multiple threats
Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation, the Akash system can track and target several aerial threats at once, even while on the move.
It covers ranges from 4.5km up to 25km and can intercept targets as high as 20km.
With these deliveries, India is not only meeting its own military needs but also becoming a go-to for advanced defense tech worldwide.