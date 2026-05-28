India sends emergency Ebola medical supplies to DRC via Uganda

Africa CDC thanks India for aid

Africa CDC thanked India for stepping up, saying this support could save lives and strengthen health security across Africa.

The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is highly contagious and has already led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17, 2026.

As of Tuesday (May 26, 2026), there are more than 1,000 suspected infections and at least 220 fatalities reported, including seven confirmed cases in Uganda, a reminder that global teamwork really does matter in times like these.