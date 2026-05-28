India sends emergency Ebola medical supplies to DRC via Uganda
India just sent a batch of emergency medical supplies to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to help fight a dangerous Ebola outbreak.
The Africa CDC shared that these supplies (think diagnostic kits, medicines, and protective gear) were delivered via Uganda and are meant to boost front-line efforts against the virus.
Africa CDC thanks India for aid
Africa CDC thanked India for stepping up, saying this support could save lives and strengthen health security across Africa.
The Bundibugyo strain of Ebola is highly contagious and has already led the World Health Organization (WHO) to declare a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17, 2026.
As of Tuesday (May 26, 2026), there are more than 1,000 suspected infections and at least 220 fatalities reported, including seven confirmed cases in Uganda, a reminder that global teamwork really does matter in times like these.